Woodstock man arrested in connection to 2015 shooting

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WDVM) — Woodstock Police arrested a man for a shooting that happened in 2015.

Manuel Griffin was charged with four counts of shooting from inside a vehicle and one count of shooting into an occupied building.

The incident occurred in the area of Morrison Drive in January 2015. Woodstock Police Chief Eric Reiley says after the original investigator left the department, the case went cold. In 2017, the case was reassigned to a new investigator who obtained a search warrant that led to the arrest.