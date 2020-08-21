Woodstock man arrested after shooting at police officers

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WDVM) — After a nearly six hour search, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Woodstock man who shot at police officers.

Sean Patrick Dempsey, of 5153 Back Road in Woodstock, Va., fled the scene after shooting at Shenandoah County Deputies and a Virginia State Police officer Thursday evening.

Shenandoah County Deputies responded to a domestic fight at around 5:50 in the evening. Dempsey then fled the scene in a 2016 blue Subaru WRX with Virginia license plates 5985SP.

Before Dempsey was apprehended, Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter stated that Dempsy was last seen driving northbound on Back Road in Woodstock. At around 8:30 PM, reports to the Sheriff’s Office, after the initial notice, stated that a similar vehicle has been seen on the 291 interchange near Toms Brook, Va. on the northbound side of I-81.

At around 9:25 PM on Thursday, Dempsey’s vehicle was confirmed, on the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, to have last been seen at 6:37 PM, headed west on Rt 55 (John Marshal Highway) toward the Wardensville area of West Virginia.

Shortly thereafter, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Dempsey for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

At approximately 9:40 PM on Thursday, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Dempsey had been taken into custody in Winchester, Va. by the Winchester Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.