Woodlawn needlework show displays encouraging themes amidst COVID-19

WOODLAWN, VA (WDVM) — The 57th annual needlework show at Woodlawn House is displaying artwork with positive themes.

With over nearly 500 art pieces of needlework, the exhibit features themes such teenage rebellion, Christmas, and women empowerment — to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which allowed women to vote.

“We asked some Girl Scouts, as well as other groups, to bring some pieces in that spoke to the theme of girl power,” said Deb Kempton, the show co-chair.

The exhibit was initially supposed to run in March, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pieces hung on the walls for nearly 4 months, until the show was re-opened in mid July.

The proceeds from art sold benefit the Woodlawn Mansion, which is where Eleanor Lewis, Martha Washington’s granddaughter, lived and practiced her needlework.

The show ends on August 2nd. For more information, visit their website here.

