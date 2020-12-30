Woodbridge woman charged with child neglect and reckless handling of a firearm

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department responded to a residence in Woodbridge on Tuesday at approximately 11 p.m. to conduct a welfare check.

According to officials, Kaitlyn Marie Routlen Ellis, the accused suspect was handling a firearm when a round discharged and struck her arm before hitting a window. Ellis was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say Ellis’s two daughters were in the home during the incident.

Officials say Ellis was charged with 2 counts of child neglect and 1 count of reckless handling of a firearm.