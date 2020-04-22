Woodbridge Woman arrested for Child Neglect

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A Woodbridge woman was arrested for child neglect on April 18.

Prince William County Police say they arrived at the house for an assault investigation. That is when they found Khadijah Kenyatta Rogers, age 26, under the influence of alcohol and in a state where she was unable to care for her two-year-old daughter.

When police attempted to detain Rogers, she allegedly refused and attempted to kick officers multiple times. Police say while she was escorted into the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center, Rogers bit an officer on the arm. No injuries were reported.

Rogers was charged with one count of felony child neglect and two counts of assault and battery on Law Enforcement Officers.