Woodbridge woman arrested for assaulting an officer

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A woman is behind bars following an assault on an officer in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police say 22-year-old Samantha Ochoa was arrested for the Feb. 3 incident.

Police say they were called to the scene on the 3300 block of Bronson Ct. in Woodbridge to investigate a disturbance. Ochoa was destroying property, and when officers tried to detain her, she actively resisted, kicking an officer.

Police say Ochoa was transported to a nearby hospital and later released to police custody.

She is being charged with assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories