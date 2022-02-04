Woodbridge woman arrested for assaulting an officer

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A woman is behind bars following an assault on an officer in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police say 22-year-old Samantha Ochoa was arrested for the Feb. 3 incident.

Police say they were called to the scene on the 3300 block of Bronson Ct. in Woodbridge to investigate a disturbance. Ochoa was destroying property, and when officers tried to detain her, she actively resisted, kicking an officer.

Police say Ochoa was transported to a nearby hospital and later released to police custody.

She is being charged with assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.