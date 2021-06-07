Woodbridge woman arrested for assault and battery of law enforcement officer

WOODBRIDGE (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department has arrested and charged with assault and battery, DUI, unreasonable refusal, and obstruction of justice.

Officials say they responded to the area of responded to the intersection of Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Bel Air Rd. in Woodbridge on Sunday evening to reports of a single-vehicle crash.

According to officials, the driver, Evelyn Areli Cabrera, refused to exit the vehicle that had significant damage and was still running when officers arrived.

Officers say Cabrera was intoxicated and an open container of alcohol was found in her vehicle. While attempting to detain Cabrera officers say she resisted commands and instead pushed and struck an officer. Officials say Cabrera is being held without bond.