Woodbridge woman arrested after assault of an officer

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A woman was arrested following an assault of an officer in Woodbridge, Virginia.

55-year-old Danielle Kim Driscoll was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Police said it happened on Dec. 28 when they responded to the 1600 block of barn swallow place to investigate a domestic dispute.

During the investigation, police found that the suspect violated a protective order. While police were detaining Driscoll, she spat on an officer.

No injuries were reported, but Driscoll is being held on a 7,000 dollar bond.