Woodbridge woman arrested after assault of an officer

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A woman was arrested following an assault of an officer in Woodbridge, Virginia.

55-year-old Danielle Kim Driscoll was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Police said it happened on Dec. 28 when they responded to the 1600 block of barn swallow place to investigate a domestic dispute.

During the investigation, police found that the suspect violated a protective order. While police were detaining Driscoll, she spat on an officer.

No injuries were reported, but Driscoll is being held on a 7,000 dollar bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories