WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police say they are investigating an early Monday morning shooting in Woodbridge that hospitalized one victim.

Police say they responded to the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, where a victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no further details at this time. Police said residents can expect a police presence in the area as an investigation is ongoing.