Woodbridge man wanted on a list of charges

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County Police Department continues to search for Robert Cox Jr.
Police responded to a call Saturday afternoon from two victims on the 2500 block of Blue Pool Drive.
According to police, the victims reported that they were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. Police say the suspect assaulted one of the victims, damaged the victim’s residence, a vehicle, and fired gunshots at one of the victims.
This matter is still under investigation.
