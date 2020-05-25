MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A Woodbridge man died from a Sunday morning crash on Davis Ford Rd.
Prince William County police said 29-year-old Dementrius Lamar Whitehead was trying to make a right turn from northbound Davis Ford Rd onto Yates Ford Rd when he struck a tree off of the roadway around 5 a.m. Whitehead was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Police said speed is believed to be a factor as they continue to investigate the crash.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Woodbridge man dies in single-vehicle crash off of Davis Ford Rd
- Flying with the Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds
- US faces Memorial Day like no other under virus restrictions
- Virginia confirms 2nd case of new inflammatory syndrome in children linked to COVID-19
- Local Paralympian battles coronavirus while living abroad
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App