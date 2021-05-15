Woodbridge man dies after losing control of car

A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot at a child’s birthday party in South Florida, authorities said Sunday.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A Prince William County man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree.

Paul Charles Camacho, 21, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was pronounced dead at the hospital after the incident Friday night.

At 9 p.m., detectives with the Prince William County Crash Investigation Unit were dispatched to the intersection of Cardinal Drive and Canary Court in Woodbridge.

According to officials, he was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.