Woodbridge man charged with sexually assaulting juvenile

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County police detectives have arrested a Woodbridge man in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile he met on the internet. Officials said they’d like to hear from other possible victims.

18-year-old Malachi Thomas has been charged with one count of rape, and three counts of sodomy, police said. He was held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Officials said during the investigation detectives learned that the Prince William County Police Department was also investigating Thomas for similar crimes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.