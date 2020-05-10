Woodbridge man charged with sexual assault

Henriquez is currently being held without bond

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va (WDVM)– The Prince William County Police Department charged a Woodbridge man for sexually assaulting a girl in between 2014 and 2016.

Abraham Jose Martinez Henriquez, 26

Abraham Jose Martinez Henriquez, 26, is charged with two counts of sexual battery after investigation revealed he sexually assaulted a young girl between the ages of 11 and 13.

According to police, the victim knew Henriquez and was assaulted on more than one occasion.

Henriquez is currently being held without bond at the Prince William Manassas Regional jail.