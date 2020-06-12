Woodbridge man charged with child neglect

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Officers arrived at a residence in the 4500 block of Kentmore Dr. in Woodbridge on Wednesday around 3:45 a.m.

According to officials, a 35-year-old woman got into a verbal altercation with the suspect Jimmy Dadwin Villalta. During the altercation Villalta threw a bottle at the victim that hit her in the face, officials say. While officers were attempting to investigate the incident Villatla became disorderly and refused to follow commands. Officers say they attempted to detain the suspect and he grabbed an 11 year-old family member to avoid being detained.

Officers arrested Villatla and he was charged with 1 count child neglect, 2 counts of domestic assault and battery, and 1 count of obstruction of justice. According to officials, the victim suffered minor injuries and no injuries were reported by the child.