Woodbridge man caught burglarizing Bowl of America

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County Police say a Woodbridge man has been charged for burglary after he tripped an alarm at Bowl of America early Wednesday morning.

43-year-old Ian Moore was charged with 3 counts of burglary after police responded to the Bowl of America on Occoquan road to investigate an alarm activation at 2:22 a.m.

According to officials, surveillance footage revealed that Moore entered Bowl of America through the rear door. Although no items went missing, damage was reported.

Officials said Moore is connected to another burglary at a salon on Jefferson Davis Highway. Moore is now being held at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center without bond.