Woodbridge man charged in death of 2-year-old

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — 41-year-old Jamaal Lowery of Woodbrdige was charged with child endagerment, reckless driving and driving without a license after crashing a car in July, killing a 2-year-old who was in his lap.

Lowery was traveling northbound on Backlick Road with the child in his lap with no seatbelt on. Police said Lowery entered a median and hit a traffic signal pole.

“On July 29th it was Fairfax County’s 7th non-pedestrian related fatality in the County. Also, just for some comparison year to date in 2020 there were 8 non-pedestrian fatalities,” Sergeant Ian Yost with Fairfax County Police said.

Police said the relationship between the child and Lowery is still unknown.