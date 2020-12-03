Woodbridge man charged in connection with homicide

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police say they have arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting homicide that occurred in Woodbridge last Thursday, November 29.

Police say Marquis Rene Whitmore, 19, of Woodbridge was part of the large gathering at the 400 block of Westwind Drive where Micheal Adom, 18, was shot and killed.

Police say Whitmore is being held without bond and is charged with felony homicide, conspiracy to commit a felony, and other related charges.

Police say investigation into the Thursday homicide is still ongoing.