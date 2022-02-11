Woodbridge man charged in assault and battery of an officer

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A man is behind bars following an assault on an officer in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police say 24-year-old Carlos Nieves Marrero is facing multiple charges. They said the assault happened on Feb. 8 at the intersection of Cardinal Drive and Benita Fitzgerald Drive.

Marrero was with a 47-year-old woman in a car when the disturbance began. Marrero took the victim’s keys and jumped out of a moving vehicle.

Police attempted to arrest him when he began fighting with police. He temporarily escaped, but was later taken into custody.

