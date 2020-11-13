Woodbridge man charged for drive-by shooting

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police say they made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred in Woodbridge Thursday night. Police say the suspect tried to evade police in a car and crashed before he was arrested.

Police say 20-year-old Alejandro Jose Zeyala Bustillo drove up to a parked car on the 1900 block of Inglebrooke Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. As he passed the car, Bustillo slowed down and fired multiple times into the vehicle.

Police say the two occupants of the car were uninjured, a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman. Following investigation, Police filed a warrant for Bustillo.

Later Wednesday night, police say they observed Bustillo at his home, but the suspect got into a car and fled before officers could make contact. Police say they saw Bustillo driving in the wrong lane of Rolling Brook Drive before he crossed the intersection of Old Bridge Road and crashed into another car.

Police say they detained Bustillo with no further incident after he crashed. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, officials say.

Bustillo is being held without bond and is being charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and destruction of property.