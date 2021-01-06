Woodbridge man charged for sexually assaulting child

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police said a 44-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested and charged for sexually assaulting a child over a three-year period.

Police say an investigation in coordination with Child Protective Services revealed that a victim was sexually assaulted in a Woodbridge residence multiple times by Jeremy Todd Kardatzke between January 2015 and March 2018, when the victim was between 7- and 10-years-old.

Police launched an investigation after a family member reported to police that Kardatzke told them about the assaults.

Police say Kardatzke is related to the victim.

Kardatzke was arrested December 29 and is being held without bond. He is charged with aggravated sexual battery.