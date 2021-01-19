Woodbridge man charged for child pornography

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– The Prince William County Police Department has arrested a Woodbridge man for child pornography charges.
25-year-old Rafael Gutierrez Guzman has been charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. An investigation revealed that he allegedly had and sent inappropriate images via mobile device through an undisclosed network between October 2018 and September 2019. On December 31st, 2020, detectives served arrest warrants for Guzman, who was arrested on January 7th.
