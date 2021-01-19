Woodbridge man charged for child pornography

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)-- With the presidential inauguration coming up on January 20th, Amtrak is making some service changes.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, some services to Virginia and Washington D.C will not take place. Amtrak is recommending that all customers who are impacted adjust their travel plans for the day. Officials said that after the U.S Capitol riots, they're taking extra steps to ensure the safety of customers and employees.