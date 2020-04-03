Woodbridge man charged for aggravated sexual battery

Virginia

36-year-old Madrid Argueta has been arrested after a family member said Argueta exposed himself

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department and detectives continue to investigate a sexual assault.

36-year-old Madrid Argueta has been arrested after a family member accused Argueta of exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures towards a 17-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy. Detectives said this occurred between November 8 of last year and March 31 of 2020.

Officials said Argueta also allegedly sexually assaulted the 17-year-old on a separate occasion. Argueta has been charged with four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian and aggravated sexual battery according to police.

