Woodbridge man assaults store owner and officer after not paying for services

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A Woodbridge man has been charged after fleeing a store, not paying for services and then assaulting a police officer.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, it all started on Sunday when Kevin Adanoy Cruz Lopez was inside a store at the Potomac Mills Mall. He reportedly took his own phone back from a business owner without paying for the services he had received. The owner confronted him, leading the man to scratch him and leave the store.

Police were notified and tried to detain Cruz Lopez but he resisted arrest, shoved an officer and attempted to run away. Officer were able to reach him and arrest him.

Cruz Lopez was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, petit larceny, assault and resisting arrest. His court date is July 20.