Woodbridge man arresting in connection to a stabbing

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A Woodbridge man has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing that occurred on Sunday.

According to Prince William County Police, John Leftwich, 55, allegedly stabbed a 47-year-old woman along Darbydale Avenue while inside of a vehicle.

According to the investigation, the victim attempted to escape and contact police; however, police say the suspect took her phone away. A witness contacted police and the victim was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.