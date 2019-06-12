Woodbridge man arrested on child porn charges

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)--As we approach the 4th of July fire departments across the country ask that people be safe while using fireworks, however, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue reminds us of other things to consider on Independence Day.

Fairfax County fire and rescue encourages people to only use fireworks that are purchased in the commonwealth because anything bought out-of-state can be cause for a fine. County law states fireworks can be sold up until July 15th, however people can continue to use legally permitted fireworks all year long.