Woodbridge man arrested on child porn charges

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A 33-year-old man in Woodbridge, Virginia has been charged with possession of child pornography.
The Prince William County Police Department says Derek Anderson was arrested and charged on May 29. They say the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes against Children Task Force began investigating Anderson for suspected child porn on April 18. A search warrant into a home on the 4200 block of Glendale Road in Woodbridge found the presence of multiple images on an electronic device.
