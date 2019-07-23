Woodbridge man arrested for sexual assault

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) -- "Doctor shopping" isn't just an issue for physicians anymore. Health care providers across the industry are fighting to keep prescription pills in the hands--and paws--of those who really need them. The practice of doctor shopping, seeing different doctors to get a preferred diagnosis or prescription, has long been a problem in the medical community. But in the context of the opioid crisis, it can have deadly effects.

"Deaths in 2019 have been less than in 2018," said Valley Health physician Dr. Chris Turnbull. "But when you look at it across the board, we're losing a vastly greater number of people to opioid abuse and overdose than we lost in Vietnam. So I mean it's a huge number and it's staggering."