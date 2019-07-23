Woodbridge man arrested for sexual assault

Virginia

Christopher Idip, 35, charged with object sexual penetration

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A 35-year old man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Prince William County.

Police said Christopher Idip, of Woodbridge, was charged with aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration.

Police said the alleged assault happened at a home located in the 3300 block of Soaring Circle in Woodbridge around 10:30 Sunday morning. An investigation revealed that the victim, a 33-year-old woman, was sexually assaulted by Idip while she was sleeping.

Idip is being held without bond at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center pending a court date.

