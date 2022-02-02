Woodbridge man arrested for sexual assault

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) – A man is behind bars following an alleged sexual assault in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police said 37-year-old Marvin Alexander Majano assaulted an 11-year-old girl.

Police said it happened on the 1900 block of Willow Lane in Woodbridge.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Majano inappropriately touched the 11-year-old victim. The victim reported the incident to a family member, who then called the police.

Majano was later taken into custody and charged with aggravated sexual battery. He is being held without bond.

