Woodbridge man arrested for reckless handling of a firearm

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A man is behind bars after recklessly firing several gunshots in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police said 28-year-old Demian Marcel Peters retrieved a firearm and fired a round of bullets into the air after a verbal altercation.

Police said it happened on Feb. 4 on the 4200 block of Granby road in Woodbridge.

During the investigation, it was revealed that two men began arguing when Peters grabbed a firearm and began shooting into the air.

Peters was arrested, and the other man was taken into custody for public intoxication.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories