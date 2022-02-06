Woodbridge man arrested for reckless handling of a firearm

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A man is behind bars after recklessly firing several gunshots in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police said 28-year-old Demian Marcel Peters retrieved a firearm and fired a round of bullets into the air after a verbal altercation.

Police said it happened on Feb. 4 on the 4200 block of Granby road in Woodbridge.

During the investigation, it was revealed that two men began arguing when Peters grabbed a firearm and began shooting into the air.

Peters was arrested, and the other man was taken into custody for public intoxication.

No injuries were reported.