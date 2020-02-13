Woodbridge man arrested for firing gun shots in his yard

38-year-old Zeeshan Mughal has been charged with child neglect, reckless handling of a firearm and discharge of firearms in public

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County Police have arrested a man for firing gun shots in his yard.

Police received a call from Woodbridge residents Friday, to the 4600 block of Telfair court where a man had allegedly fired several rounds into the ground in front of his home and in front of a 13-year-old boy who he is related to.



The suspect, 38-year-old Zeeshan Mughal, has been charged with child neglect, reckless handling of a firearm and discharge of firearms in public according to Prince William County police.

Jonathan Perok, First Sergeant for Prince William County Police said “No one was injured. We did find some shell cases in the lawn to support the fact that he did fire the weapon several times, but again, no property damage or entries.”

Officials want to encourage residents who do have firearms to use them properly and exercise gun safety.