Woodbridge man arrested for burglary

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police arrested David Allen Kilgore for commercial burglary.

According to officials, Kilgore entered the Public Storage in Woodbridge to access his unit, he then broke into another storage unit and proceeded to steal property in that unit.

Officials say during the arrest, Kilgore was found in possession of a firearm and suspected narcotics. Property taken from other storage units was also found and taken by detectives.

Kilgore has been charged with burglary, grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell, possession of schedule I or II, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and filing a false police report.