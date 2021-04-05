Woodbridge man arrested for attempted malicious wounding

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William Police Department has arrested and charged Jamie Ryan Quiron for attempted malicious wounding.

Police say on April 2 at 11 pm, officers arrived at a residence located in the 13200 block of Sturbridge Rd. in Woodbridge in response to reports of an attempted stabbing. The victim, a 38-year-old man, told police that he and Quiron were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. Police say during the encounter, Quiron retrieved a knife from his pocket and attempted to stab the victim. The victim dodged the attempt and avoided being stabbed.

Quiron fled the scene on foot and a police K-9 along with the Fairfax County police helicopter responded to search the area for the suspect who was not located, police say. Although, no injuries were reported.

Quiron was located and taken into custody without incident.