Woodbridge man arrested for armed robbery

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A 24-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested in connection to an armed burglary that occurred on the 14100 block of Randall Drive.

Hugo Acuna was charged with burglary and for using a firearm during a felony. According to the Prince William County Police, Acuna was involved in an argument at the residence.

He had left and returned with a handgun, forced his way through the rear basement door and confronted the residents. The residents disarmed the suspect and contacted the police.

