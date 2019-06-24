Woodbridge man arrested for armed robbery

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A 24-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested in connection to an armed burglary that occurred on the 14100 block of Randall Drive.
Hugo Acuna was charged with burglary and for using a firearm during a felony. According to the Prince William County Police, Acuna was involved in an argument at the residence.
He had left and returned with a handgun, forced his way through the rear basement door and confronted the residents. The residents disarmed the suspect and contacted the police.
