Woodbridge man arrested for alleged stabbing

Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A Woodbridge man was arrested and charged for a stabbing that occurred on June 30.

Prince William County Police responded to Guilford Lane in Woodbridge where Emilo Vega, Jr., 26, was arrested for allegedly beating a 26-year-old man and stabbing him in the back.

The victim ran away and called the police before he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Vega was arrested and is being held without bond.

