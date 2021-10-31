Woodbridge man arrested, charged with rape

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A Woodbridge man has been arrested after police investigated a previously reported sexual assault case.

Aariq Michael Austin Nedd, 22, was arrested on Oct. 28. He was charged with one count of rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

The arrest comes after detectives with the Special Victims Unit and Child Protective Services concluded an investigation into a sexual assault case reported at a residence in Woodbridge, between Jan. 1, 2011 and April 30, 2017.

The victim, who was between ages 4-10 at the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted on more than one occasion by a family member, identified as Nedd.

Nedd is currently being held without bond with a pending court date.