Woodbridge man arrested and charged in strangulation incident

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A Woodbridge man has been arrested and charged with strangulation in relation to a domestic incident that occurred on Oct. 16.

Daniel James Peters, 49, was arrested on Oct. 21 in relation to the incident that occurred on the 14200 block of Silverdale Dr. in Woodbridge.

On Oct. 16, officers were called to the scene where a 32-year-old female victim reported Peters grabbed her neck during a verbal altercation. The victim said she and Peters were acquaintances.

Peters was taken into custody without incident. His court date is still pending.