Woodbridge man arrested and charged in strangulation incident

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A Woodbridge man has been arrested and charged with strangulation in relation to a domestic incident that occurred on Oct. 16.

Daniel James Peters, 49, was arrested on Oct. 21 in relation to the incident that occurred on the 14200 block of Silverdale Dr. in Woodbridge.

On Oct. 16, officers were called to the scene where a 32-year-old female victim reported Peters grabbed her neck during a verbal altercation. The victim said she and Peters were acquaintances.

Peters was taken into custody without incident. His court date is still pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories