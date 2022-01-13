Woodbridge man arrested after allegedly assaulting wife

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A 79-year-old man is behind bars following an assault on his 81-year-old wife in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police say 79-year-old Alfred Mossler allegedly struck his wife repeatedly with a candlestick in their home on the 3900 block of Desoto Court.

Police say the victim was able to escape the attack and call 911. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mossler was taken into custody and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, domestic assault, and battery. He is being held without bond.