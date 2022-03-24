WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A man is behind bars after being found armed with multiple firearms outside a middle school in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police say 20-year-old Durante Meza fired a gun outside the school, a felony under Virginia law. It happened at Rippon Middle School on 15101 Blackburn Road in Woodbridge.

Police say Meza fired a shot outside the school following a domestic dispute at a nearby home. Thankfully, the gunshot did not injure anyone, and it had no connection to the school.

The suspect is being held without bond charged with discharging a firearm on school grounds.