Woodbridge fire damages 4 homes, displaces 8 residents

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Two residents and one firefighter were injured after a fire swept through multiple homes in Woodbridge on Sunday night.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. for a reported townhouse on fire. When crews arrived they found heavy flames spreading from three townhouses. Officials say all three homes were completely damaged and a fourth house received minor damage. Two residents and one firefighter were treated for minor injuries. A total of eight people were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

“She [A neighbor] came beating on the door like the world was coming to an end and told me to come outside because she wanted to make sure the fire didn’t spread to my residence…It ended up spreading over towards the siding on the back of my deck,” said Adam Brooks, who was a resident of the one of the homes affected.

According to fire marshals, the cause appears to accidental but is still under investigation.