Woodbridge caregiver arrested for allegedly raping disabled woman

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — An Alexandria man is behind bars for allegedly raping a woman he worked for as an in-home caregiver.

According to a police report, Joachim Mmassy, 37, has been charged with two counts of rape.

The alleged incident happened at a home on the 14100 block of Rockinghorse Drive in Woodbridge. Mmassy, who was arrested on July 6, reportedly raped a 48-year-old woman who he was caring for on July 5.

“The investigation revealed that the victim who is a disabled woman and receives in-home care was raped twice that day on two separate occasions by the in-home caregiver,” said Renee Carr, spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department.

Mmassy is being held at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center without bond. He is expected to appear in court on August 14.