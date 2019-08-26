Women’s Equality Day celebrates 99 years

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — August 26, 2019 marks 99 years since the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was adopted, guaranteeing women the right to vote — also known as Women’s Equality Day.

The day celebrates the challenging victory of the women’s suffrage movement. On August 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment passed congress, prohibiting states from denying citizens the right to vote based on sex. Millions of women fought for more than 72 years to win the vote. And as many agree, it was a major milestone in the history of our democracy.

“What these women actually accomplished was the greatest expansion of democracy in a single day that the world had ever seen. 25 million women got the right to vote…that’s just incredible. It was a bloodless revolution without a single shot being fired,” said Patricia Worth, Executive Director of the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial.

The Turning Point Suffragist Memorial will open at the Occoquan Regional Park on August 26, 2020, the centennial anniversary of Women’s Equality Day.