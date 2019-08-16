Women-owned engineering and construction firm hires first woman president

DULLES, Va. (WDVM) — Only about 13 percent of staff at construction and engineering firms in the U.S. are women. Alpha Corporation in Dulles is challenging the status quo of women in engineering. Its first female president, Kathleen Linehan, came on board in July with 30 years of experience.

“It’s taken time for women to get to positions where we can have the kind of influence we are,” said Linehan. “The numbers are quite small, but actually I’m seeing women take very important roles and have significant influence in a lot of ways.”

Dulles-based Alpha Corporation is a 40-year-old company that’s made its mark in the D.C. area and across the country, with firms in Miami, Denver, Baltimore, and Virginia Beach. It recently re-turfed the National Mall and will soon be widening a portion of the Capital Beltway.

“I don’t know if I’ve worked harder than people, but I’ve definitely felt pressure to prove what I can do,” said Linehan. “But I’ve also had incredibly supportive men and women around me who have enabled me and pushed me to be my best.”