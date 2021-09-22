Women in Innovation conference aims to inspire future women leaders

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Information Technologies Agency Innovation Program in collaboration with the Secretary of Administration held the second annual Women in Innovation conference.

The conference was a free virtual event. It featured women speakers in a variety of fields who aim to inspire and influence future women leaders by sharing their experiences.

“As women how we understand our power our voices and our value,” said Mechelle Lewis-Freeman, USA Track and Field Olympian.

First Lady of Virginia Pamela Northam also spoke at the conference.

