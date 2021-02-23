Woman struck and killed in driveway of her Falls Church home

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police say a Falls Church woman was struck and killed by a car in the driveway of her home.

Police say Catherine Ann Balsis, 73, exited a car driven by her husband to help him back the car into the driveway. Balsis’ husband lost control as he reversed, police say, hitting her and then their home.

Balsis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash, but do not suspect foul play.