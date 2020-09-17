Woman shot & killed in Reston, police say

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Reston.

Officers were called to the area of Colts Neck Road and Glade Drive Thursday morning for a woman who was shot. Detectives say she died at the scene.

Colts Neck Road was closed between Glade Drive and Paddock Lane as of 10 a.m. Thursday. Police ask that drivers use an alternate route and avoid the area.

The woman who died has not yet been identified. The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

