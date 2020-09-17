Woman shot & killed in Reston, police say

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Reston.
Officers were called to the area of Colts Neck Road and Glade Drive Thursday morning for a woman who was shot. Detectives say she died at the scene.
Colts Neck Road was closed between Glade Drive and Paddock Lane as of 10 a.m. Thursday. Police ask that drivers use an alternate route and avoid the area.
The woman who died has not yet been identified. The incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- Big Game Bound Week 2: Who started strong and who struggled
- Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at the Rock and Roll HOF
- Bowser shares COVID-19 updates for DC
- Woman hospitalized after Gaithersburg shooting
- WV pandemic cases continue to rise, four more deaths
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App