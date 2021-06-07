Woman shot during carjacking in Fairfax County

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A woman was shot in Alexandria after a carjacking turned violent late Sunday night along Franconia Road.

Police said the suspect approached the woman in the 3100 block of Franconia Road, pulled a gun on her and shot her several times around 10:20 p.m.

Fairfax County police continue to search for the suspect that left in a stolen 2012 black Mercedes Benz. Police said the couple tried to sell the 2012 Mercedes Benz through an online marketplace to the suspect, but when going for a test drive, the suspect shot the woman.

Sgt. Tara Gerhard with Fairfax County Police said, “The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, the suspect left in the car. We would like to remind our community of a few safety tips should you decide to sell something online and meet up in person. One possible, try to arrange to meet during the day. Our Reston, Sully and West Springfield district stations offer exchange zones that are under surveillance if you would like to use those locations to exchange your item.”

Police are still investigating this matter. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department.