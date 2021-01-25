Woman robbed at gunpoint in Arlington, suspect still at large

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night and the Arlington County Police Department is still looking for the suspect.

At approximately 7:25 PM, police were dispatched to the 2000 block of South Kent Street for a report of an armed robbery.

The female victim was exiting her parked vehicle when the suspect approached her with a firearm. The suspect then shoved the woman back towards her vehicle and demanded her purse.

During a brief struggle, the suspect fired a single shot, but the victim was not injured. The suspect then fled on foot with the victim’s purse.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his late 20’s to early 30’s and is approximately 6’0” to 6’2” tall with a thin build. He was wearing all black clothing, a black neck gaiter and a black skull cap at the time of the incident.

Arlington County Police were also made aware of an older model, dark-colored 4-door sedan that was seen quickly leaving the area shortly after the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).