Woman leaves Alexandria Wegmans store without paying, leads police on chase

An officer spotted the car leaving the parking lot and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped off until she stopped on I-95.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Two women are behind bars facing multiple charges after one of them left a Wegmans grocery store without paying for her groceries, got into a car and left.

Lewis was charged with grand larceny, larceny with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule I/II narcotic, possession of a schedule I/II narcotic while possessing a firearm, disregard police command to stop, driving on revoked/suspended license, prisoner possess an unlawful compound and she was served on an outstanding larceny warrant.

Soden was charged on three counts: grand larceny, possession of a schedule I/II narcotic and possession of a schedule I/II narcotic while possessing a firearm.