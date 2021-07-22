Woman kills man outside her residence. Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney rules this as “justified homicide”

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police are investigating a justified homicide that took place early Thursday morning.

A 44-year-old resident in the 4100 block of Hoffman Drive reported to police that she saw 20-year-old Azhar Smart of Triangle Virginia approach the side of her home with a mask on and gun in his hand. According to police, when they got to the victim’s home, Smart was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said Smart approached the front door of her residence and found a loaded gun in Smart’s possession. Smart died as a result of his injuries, but the victim was not hurt according to police. The Prince William County Police Department continue to investigate why the man was at the residence and are asking for anyone who may have been around at the time to contact the police department.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney office justified this as self-defense, and the victim will not be charged.

