Woman killed in Falls Church hit-and-run

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police say a woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Falls Church Wednesday night.

Police were on the scene shortly before 10 p.m. on the 7300 block of Lee Highway. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police closed the westbound lanes of the road as they investigated.

There is no suspect vehicle description at this time. Police say an investigation is ongoing.